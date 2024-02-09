Snow showers likely for Friday into Saturday morning for portions of Fremont

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that we will have thickening clouds ahead of a Pacific trough today, February 9, and could see some isolated snow showers over the far northern portions of Fremont County, including Boysen Dam and the Wind River Canyon.

Tonight, numerous snow showers will develop as that Pacific trough makes its way through, Lipson added, with the heaviest snowfall most likely to occur over the northern portions of the county mentioned above.

Lipson expects the snow to continue into Saturday morning, with the Lander foothills being the area likely to see the heaviest snow, as a deep upslope flow will develop there.

High temperatures will be in the 30’s and upper 20’s for most today, with lows tonight in the lower 20’s and teens for the windier areas.

The National Weather Service in Riverton also shared the following expected snowfall totals through Saturday. h/t NWSR