Chrissy Effect Foundation donated to first family

(Riverton, WY) – A new local foundation has been formed in memory of Chrissy Alley, who unexpectedly passed away in 2022.

The Chrissy Effect Foundation was first announced in April 2023 at the “Pink Meet,” but really got going a month ago, shared Teton Athletic Club owner and Chrissy’s mother-in-law Tera Alley.

The foundation, named by Chrissy’s husband Logan Alley, aims to help relieve some of the financial burden for people and families facing overwhelming medical expenses.

“She just wanted to help people all the time, especially kids and people that are in need,” Tera said about Chrissy. “It was just like her mission in life, and she worked at the gym, and she was always praying with people, helping people, and seeking out people that she knew were hurting or sad or struggling.”

The Chrissy Effect Foundation was just able to bless their first recipients, the Martin family.

“We just did fundraisers through Teton this time, and we were able to raise $2,500 in less than a month,” Tera explained. First Chrissy Effect Foundation donation to the Martin family (h/t Teton Athletic Club via Facebook)

Their goal is to get to where they can do fundraisers and have money coming in all of the time so that when a family is in need, they’re able to quickly help them instead of having to take the time and raise the funds.

The fundraisers will be done in the community, keeping them separate from Teton, which will always be the backbone, Tera noted.

“We really want to focus on our community because Chrissy loved Riverton; this was her home, this is where she found herself, and she just loved Riverton.”

In the new year, the Chrissy Effect Foundation will be an official nonprofit, and they plan to have a board of five or six community members.

“I just want her love to continue,” Tera said. “I want people to know her name. I don’t want her to be forgotten. Because she left a big mark on this world and I wished everybody could have known her a little better. Or a lot better. She made everybody that she knew a better person.”

The Chrissy Effect

verb

1. to produce a positive, far reaching ripple-like effect through love, kindness and intention.

2. make happen; accomplish. (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

Stay tuned on the Teton Athletic Club Facebook page for updates on the foundation, including a website and Facebook page.

