Work hard, play harder this Labor Day weekend in Fremont County!

Well, folks…Labor Day weekend is here–the “unofficial” end of Summer–and what a blast we’ve had! Looking back, we’ve all worked pretty hard, but we’ve played even harder on the weekends, with tons of special events, fairs, festivals, rodeos, music concerts and movies in the parks…but there’s a whole lot more to come as the fall months approach. These days, I sit on the steps of my front porch, sipping my morning coffee, and I can already tell that there’s a change in the cool, crisp morning air on this first day of meteorological Fall. I look forward to all of the fall activities and festivities that segue into the holidays.

But hey, we’re not done yet! There’s a huge powwow (the oldest in Wyoming) going on, plus Shoshoni will really be hoppin’ this weekend with some “hot summer night” activities like a car show and a fun day in the park! There’s a rodeo in Pavillion, too. Don’t forget your Saturday farmers’ markets (now including Shoshoni!), and it looks like there are still a few garage sales going on, too.

Hopefully, you’ll be able to take a break and enjoy the nice, beautiful, “not too hot” weather on tap for this three-day weekend, but even if you can’t, Labor Day weekend is about celebrating the American worker…the backbone that drives our hometown economies…so take the time to thank those who might be working this weekend in our local shops, stores and restaurants. Also, thank our first responders who work hard around the clock…give ’em a break this weekend by being safe and driving safe…and do have lots of fun on this last hurrah of Summer!

Advertisement

On Friday…

The Northern Arapaho PowWow…Wyoming’s oldest powwow…celebrates 75 years beginning tonight with the Grand Entry at 6:00 p.m. and Specials (dances) afterward. Bring a chair; there will be food vendors (fry bread, yesss!), Native art and crafts booths…and lots of great drumming and dancing! All happening this weekend at the Arapaho Powwow Grounds on Left-Hand Ditch Road (near the Sharp Nose Road intersection). See you there!

The Closing Party for Meiloong Margaret Ratz’s photography exhibit “MIXED: together/alone, the nail that sticks out” takes place tonight at the Lander Art Center this afternoon from 6:00-8:00 p.m. This amazing exhibit has featured over 2,000 of Ratz’s photographs of Lander, Wyoming from 2016 to the present. Tonight’s closing party serves as a de-installation party for attending community members to help take down the photographs to take home! The LAC is located at 258 Main Street; listen to Vince Tropea’s Coffee Time interview with Ratz and Oakley Boycott and visit the Lander Arts Center Facebook page for more information.

Just how much do you know about Riverton’s haunted history? You can take a tour tonight and find out, as Alma Law takes you on a Riverton Haunted History Tour…a 1.5-hour half-loop tour of downtown Riverton, showing you the locations and telling the associated ghost stories that have shaped the town’s history! Meet at 7:00 p.m. in the lot at 424 E Main Street (next to 307 Financial). For more info, visit Alma’s Facebook event page.

Advertisement

There is a Riverton High School Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for the late Ron Porter. This ceremony had been postponed due to COVID…so tonight, Coach Ron Porter will be posthumously honored during halftime at the Riverton vs. Cody varsity game, which kicks off at 7:00 p.m. For more information, visit the Fight Like a Wolverine Facebook page.

On Saturday…

Now you can buy and partake of the local goodness sold by your local producers, all on Saturday mornings! The Shoshoni Farmers’ Market’s time and location have changed…they’re now being held on Saturdays from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at a new location, 10255 Hwy 20 (as you’re headed towards Thermopolis). The Riverton Saturday Farmers Market is in the Riverton City Hall parking lot from 9:00-11:00 a.m. The Lander Valley Farmers Market is on 3rd Street from 9:00-11:30 a.m. and the Lander Local Food Market is on South 2nd St. and Main St. from 9:00-11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Runners, the 2023 Moccasin Lake Challenge is today…this is a 19-mile stretch to Moccasin Lake, with the starting point about ½ mile past the end of Trout Creek Road. The opening ceremony is at 8:00 a.m.; the run/walk begins at 9:00 a.m. Runners are asked to bring a donation item for an elder. For more information, visit the Facebook page or call Mike Chingman at 307-349-7089, or Kelly Goede at 307-851-9979.

Westlake Auctioneers is having an auction/consignment sale today in Pavillion Rec Center starting at 9:30 a.m. Over 20 consignors selling “something for everyone”, with a whole lotta merchandise including vehicles, trailers, tools, coins, collectibles, household items, etc. For more information, visit their website or Facebook page.

The Red Rock Poker Run begins this morning in Shoshoni. Sign-up starts at 11 a.m. at Lucky 5 at 11:00 a.m.; stops are Lucky 5, Shoshoni; 2nd card, B&K Shoreline Bar; 3rd card, Midvale Station; 4th card, Possum Pete’s; and the 5th and final card, Red Rocks. Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd. This is a fundraiser for Chris Gathers, who was diagnosed with MS in March. Wear orange for MS awareness! For more information, call (307) 850-6095 or (307) 851-2447.

Advertisement

Also, in Shoshoni, it’s their 3rd Annual Car Show and Labor Day in the Park in Town Plaza starting at 11:00 a.m. Bring your chairs and blankets, stake out a spot and have some good ol’ hometown fun! There will be food, craft vendors, a dunk tank, bouncy houses, a live DJ providing music, Fremont County Cornhole will be having a tournament…and in the evening there will be live music! Enjoy Ronnie and the Redwoods hailing all the way from Texas, performing from 7:30-9:00 p.m., and Wyoming’s own singer/songwriter/rancher Kellen Smith will also take the stage. Sounds like a great time in Shoshoni! Visit the Shoshoni Hot Summer Nights Facebook group for more info.

The Big Wind Ranch Rodeo is this weekend in Pavillion. Horse show, Iron Woman, Ranch Rodeo, Open Ranch Broncs, Horse Roping, Ladies Steer Stop, and the Jake Nicolas Invitational…all going on starting at 10:00 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday at the Pavillion Rodeo Grounds. Buckles won in every event! Party at Possum Pete’s after the Ranch Rodeo. For more information, call Dom at 307-340-1460 or Jake at 304-349-5844.

Golfers…happening on Sunday and Monday is the 2023 Golf for Hospice Tournament tees off at 9:00 a.m. on both days at the Riverton Country Club. Get a Hole in one on any par 3 hole during the tournament and win $1000! On Monday, get the 1st Hole in One on Hole #9 and win $10,000! Be sure to stop by and register now at the Riverton Country Club (call 307-856-4779), or visit the Help for Health Hospice Facebook page for information.

There are only four months left of 2023, so be sure to get your events and activities posted on County 10’s event calendar. All you have to do is have your information ready, then click on “Add Event,” sign up on CitySpark, and enter your info. I’d love to showcase your weekend events right here on County 10!