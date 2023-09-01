Light rain for first day of meteorological fall

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, temperatures will be seasonable across much of the area for the first day of meterologocal fall today.

The first day of astronomical fall will be September 23.

Meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle, whereas the astronomical seasons are based on the position of Earth in relation to the sun, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information website.

Advertisement

As for Friday’s weather conditions, the first round of light rain is ongoing this morning, with more rain chances this afternoon, mainly west of the Divide.

High temperatures will be in the 70’s and 80’s today, with lows tonight in the 40’s and 50’s.

h/t NWSR