Coffee Time: Tune in to learn more about the ‘Mixed’ photo exhibit closing reception at the Lander Art Center

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Mei Ratz and Oakley Boycott.

Ratz stopped by the station to chat about the Mixed: Together/Alone exhibit currently at the Lander Art Center, which features her photography in stunning and meaningful displays (all of the photos are positioned at her height; find out why in the interview!).

Ratz talks about the deeper meanings behind the photos in the exhibit, and why it will have a closing reception rather than an opening reception.

(The closing reception will be held on September 1 from 6-8pm at the LAC.)

To hear more about the reception, the exhibit, and Ratz’s artistic endeavors, check out the full Coffee Time interview below!





