Activate10: Red Rock Poker Run benefit happening this weekend

(Fremont County, WY) – The Red Rock Poker Run was organized to raise funds for Chris Gathers, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in March 2023.

Sign-ups begin at 11 a.m. in Shoshoni at Lucky 5 on Saturday, September 2. It’s $20 per hand; you can buy as many hands as you want. All proceeds will go to Chris.

The Poker Run begins at noon, with Lucky 5 as the first stop, followed by B&K Shoreline Bar, Midvale Station, Possum Pete’s, and Red Rocks (between Crowheart and Dubois).

As far as the poker hand goes, you won’t be able to open the cards until the very end. There will be prizes for 1st through 3rd place.

Food and live music will be at Red Rocks, the last stop. There is also free camping if you’d like to spend the night. The owners of the property ask that everyone be gone by Monday morning, shared Kim Raymond, one of the organizers.

Motorcycles and vehicles are both welcome. Kim noted that those headed home Saturday night are encouraged to drive a vehicle, so they are not riding their motorcycle at night.

If you cannot make it, but would still like to donate to Chris. A fund has been set up at Atlantic City Federal Credit Union under Laury Hobbie M.S. Fund.