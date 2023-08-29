Shoshoni’s 3rd annual Car Show and Day in the Park happening September 2

(Shoshoni, WY) – The 3rd annual Car Show and Day in the Park is taking place in the Town Plaza starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 2.

Fremont County Cornhole is hosting a tournament with prizes for 1st-3rd. There will be a dunk tank, bouncy houses, craft tents, a live DJ, and some live bluegrass music.

“Bring the family and enjoy our new Town Plaza and some of the state’s best-looking oldies,” shared one of the organizers, Jordan Whitener.

Grab a chair or blanket to sit on at the Town Plaza for an evening of live music. From 7:30 to 9 p.m., enjoy Ronnie and the Redwoods all the way from Texas, and from 9 to 11:30 p.m., hear Wyoming’s own Kellen Smith, who is becoming well-known statewide and at a national level.

Did I mention this is all FREE?

“We are so grateful for our sponsors and the county’s support,” Whitener noted.

