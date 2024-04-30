More

    #HeadsUp: Portions of Left Hand Ditch Road closed through May 2 due to failing culvert

    #Headsup by Bailey's Pit Stop Travel Centers
    #Headsup by Bailey's Pit Stop Travel Centers
    h/t Google maps

    This #headsup is brought to you by Bailey’s Tire and Auto Service.

    (Fremont County, WY) – The Wind River Inter-Tribal Department of Transportation has shared that as of 8:00 AM this morning and through May 2, portions of Left Hand Ditch Road will be closed for culvert repair.

    “Due to a failing culvert Left Hand Ditch Road will be closed starting at 8 am today April 30, 2024, through May 2, 2024, in front of the Arapaho Charter School,” the WRITC Facebook post states.

    “Please allow yourself extra time to make the necessary detours for the next few days.”

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.