HeadsUp: Portions of Left Hand Ditch Road closed through May 2 due to failing culvert

(Fremont County, WY) – The Wind River Inter-Tribal Department of Transportation has shared that as of 8:00 AM this morning and through May 2, portions of Left Hand Ditch Road will be closed for culvert repair.

“Due to a failing culvert Left Hand Ditch Road will be closed starting at 8 am today April 30, 2024, through May 2, 2024, in front of the Arapaho Charter School,” the WRITC Facebook post states.

“Please allow yourself extra time to make the necessary detours for the next few days.”