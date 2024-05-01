Perfect Postponement for the Peck

It was a wise move for Riverton High School officials to move the annual Roy Peck Invitational Track Meet from a wet, blustery Saturday to one of the best weather days of the track season so far on Monday. Samantha Ablard won the 300-mter hurdles – h/t Randy Tucker

A few teams, notably Fremont County squads from Wind River and Dubois were unable to attend on a school day, but 11 teams were able to attend, and it made a very competitive event.

Cody swept both the boys’ and girls’ divisions with a talented Worland girls team a close second and the host Riverton boys also runner-up.

Advertisement

Riverton and Wyoming Indian 4×100 meter relay – h/t Randy Tucker

A couple of breakthroughs came in the field events with Riverton senior Nathan Mills narrowly missing the 50-foot mark in the shot with a winning put of 49-10.5.

Lander’s pole vaulters continue to make great strides under coach Joe Motherway and freshman Brooks Even met the Class 3-A qualifying standard with a vault of 12-0, his season best, and a second-place finish.

Riverton’s dynamic hurdling duo of Addison Alley and Samantha Ablard won the 100 and 300-meter hurdle events easily with Alley breaking the 15-second mark for the first time with a 14.90 performance. Ella Geismann and Avery Bever 4×100 meter relay – h/t Randy Tucker

Sophomore Adelyn Anderson continued a great season sweeping the throws. Teammates Ellie Kaufman and Ameya Eddy won the 400 and 3200-meter runs, and the Lady Tiger quartet of Alexa Colman, Ella Giesman, Kaufman, and Daisy Goklish easily broke the Class 3-A qualifying standard in winning the spring medley relay.

Advertisement

The Riverton boys won a pair of relays, with coach Tan Gopp’s distance crew of Alexander Truax, Marshall Walton, Davian Spoonhunter, and Alex Bisbee winning the 4×800 meter relay in 8:54.28. Tigers and Wolverines in the 1600 meter run, Aquinas Lasnoski, Davian Spoonhunter, Logan Miley and Alexander Truax – h/t Randy Tucker

Riverton’s Sprint Medley relay of Sean Fraser, Zander Hinkley, Ty Sheets, and Kaden Chatfield easily won the event in a qualifying time of 3:40.94.

Fremont County teams will compete either on Friday at the Bobcat Twilight in Thermopolis, or on Saturday at the 50th annual Shane Brock Memorial Meet in Lander. Many schools will compete at both.

Advertisement

Linden Whiteplume and Leslie Underwood of Ft. Washakie in the 1600 – h/t Randy Tucker

Roy Peck Girls’ Team Scores: 1. Cody 187.50, 2. Worland 171, 3. Lander 144, 4. Riverton 67, 5. Rawlins 62.5, 6. Wyoming Indian 28, 7. Ten Sleep 8, 8. Shoshoni 3, 9. St. Stephen’s 1

100 Meter Dash: 1. Cherise Douzenis, WOR 12.98, 2. Avery Bever, LAN 13.00, 4. Addison Alley, RIV 13.20, 6. Vera Lyn De Groot, RIV 13.62, 7. Avery Crane, LAN 13.64

200 Meter Dash: 1. Cherise Douzenis, WOR 26.20, 2. Ellie Kaufman, LAN 27.40, 4. Daisy Goklish, LAN 27.62, 6. Addison Alley, RIV 27.73

Advertisement

400 Meter Dash: 1. Ellie Kaufman, LAN 1:00.29, 2. Daisy Goklish, LAN 1:01.38, 5. Vera Lyn De Groot, RIV 1:04.98, 6. Eliza Scott, LAN 1:05.13, 7. Cairo Shelsta, RIV 1:05.38

800 Meter Run: 1. Lillie Kirkham, COD 2:22.58, 2. Kiana Swann, RIV 2:29.62, 3. Sandra St. Clair, LAN 2:35.85, 6. Dai’Onna Posey, WI 2:45.94 Kiana Swann crosses the finish line – h/t Randy Tucker

1600 Meter Run: 1. Ada Nelson, COD 5:02.02, 4. Kiana Swann, RIV 5:49.46

3200 Meter Run: 1. Ameya Eddy, LAN 12:09.94, 2. Dai’Onna Posey, WI 12:47.71, 7. Isis Justice, WI 14:50.87, 8. Georganne Moss, SS 15:07.90

100 Meter Hurdles: 1. Addison Alley, RIV 14.90, 7. Ava Gerlach, LAN 17.88

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Samantha Ablard, RIV 48.74, 6. Ava Gerlach, LAN 52.70

4×100 Meter Relay: Worland 49.48, 2. Lander 50.23, 5. Wyoming Indian 59.97, 6. Shoshoni 1:03.55 Michaela Hiwalker passed the baton to Roberta Whiteplume – h/t Randy Tucker

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Cody 4:11.31, 3. Lander 4:21.44, 4. Wyoming Indian 5:03.51

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Worland 10:42.38

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Lander 4:22.70, 5. Wyoming Indian 5:17.44 Ella Giesmann handed off to Ellie Kaufman in the sprint medley – h/t Randy Tucker

High Jump: 1. Anna Richardson, WOR 5-1

Pole Vault: 1. Kelsey Pomajzl, COD 10-6, 3. Avery Crane, LAN 10-0, 5. Alexa Colman, LAN 8-6, 7. Ella Giesmann, LAN 8-6 Avery Crane gets a solid plant in the vault – h/t Randy Tucker

Long Jump: 1. Cherise Douzenis, WOR 16-7, 4. Avery Bever, LAN 15-6, 8. Mia Jubber, LAN 14-10

Triple Jump: 1. Madilyn Glanz, WOR 32-7, 2. Ava Gerlach, LAN 31-5, 4. Cairo Shelsta / Tailynne Keyes, RIV 30-10.75 Ava Gerlach flying in the triple jump – h/t Randy Tucker

Shot Put: 1. Adelyn Anderson, LAN 40-11.5, 3. Alexis Taylor, RIV 33-6, 4. Daegan Reinhardt, LAN 31-7.25

Discus: 1. Adelyn Anderson, LAN 122-9, 5. Daegan Reinhardt, LAN 100-0, 7. Anessa White, WI 98-6, 8. Suvannah Duran, RIV 97-7

Roy Peck Boys’ Team Scores: 1. Cody 202.50, 2. Riverton 136.50, 3. Worland 116, 4. Lander 95, 5. Rawlins 81.5, 6. Wyoming Indian 27, 7. Ten Sleep 14, 8. Shoshoni 11.5

100 Meter Dash: 1. Dillon Brost, COD 11.08, 5. Ty Sheets, RIV 11.90, 8. Talon Prestwich, RIV 12.04

200 Meter Dash: 1. Boston Cornebaugh, COD 22.95, 5. Brayden Johnson-Baker, LAN 23.94, 8. Jaxson Balzly, LAN 24.65

400 Meter Dash: 1. Riley Kramer, RAW 52.20, 3. Brayden Johnson-Baker, LAN 53.13, 4. Cade Hallock, LAN 54.20, 5. Jaxson Balzly, LAN 55.08, 6. Clay Sheets, RIV 55.18 The Wyoming Indian distance crew watches starter Tom Nirider as he gets ready to start the race – h/t Randy Tucker

800 Meter Run: 1. Charlie Hulbert, COD 2:02.31, 2. Davian Spoonhunter, RIV 2:06.01, 4. Logan Milek, LAN 2:09.83, 6. Colton SunRhodes, WI 2:12.40, 7. Marshall Walton, RIV 2:14.28

1600 Meter Run: 1. Trajn Swalstad, WOR 4:34.19, 2. Davian Spoonhunter, RIV 4:39.40, 4. Aquinas Lasnoski, LAN 4:42.56, 5. Alexander Truax, RIV 4:44.83, 7. Logan Milek, LAN 4:48.88, 8. Marshall Walton, LAN 4:50.28

3200 Meter Run: 1. Ben Stewart, COD 10:04.15, 4. Colton SunRhodes, WI 10:58.73, 5. Bennett Hutchison, LAN 11:23.68, 8. Micah Morgan, LAN 11:39.39

110 Meter High Hurdles: 1. Noah Mitchell, WOR 15.17, 4. Kaden Arnold, RIV 17.37, 6. Zander Hinkley, RIV 18.54, 7. Clay Sheets, RIV 18.54 Clay Sheets cleared a hurdle in the 110-highs – h/t Randy Tucker

300 Meter Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Dawson Utterback, WOR 42.58, 2. Zander Hinkley, RIV 44.77, 3. Cody West, LAN 44.80, 8. Cash Robison, LAN 45.90

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Cody 43.96, 4. Riverton 45.96, 5. Lander 46.67, 6. Wyoming Indian 48.48

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Cody 3:30.93, 2. Lander 3:46.31, 3. Wyoming Indian 3:58.35, 4. Shoshoni 4:06.84

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Riverton 8:54.28, 3. Lander 8:59.86, 5. Wyoming Indian 9:00.56

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Riverton 3:40.94, 3. Lander 3:53.80, 4. Wyoming Indian 4:09.78, 5. Shoshoni 4:31.35 Xavier Garcia in the spin – h/t Randy Tucker

High Jump: 1. Maddox Ball, COD 6-0, 5. Graham Robison, LAN 5-6, 8. Cash Robison, LAN 5-2

Pole Vault: 1. Kaden Clark, COD 12-6, 2. Brooks Even, LAN 12-0, 7. Matthew Graw, LAN 10-0

Long Jump: 1. Talon Prestwich, RIV 19-6, 7. Ray Gribowskas, LAN 18-2, 8. Ty Sheets, RIV 18-1 Paxton Yeates about to land in the triple jump – h/t Randy Tucker

Triple Jump: 1. Luke Moulton, COD 42-4, 2. Ray Gribowskas, LAN 40-10, 4. Gage Treber, RIV 38-3, 5. Paxton Yeates, RIV 36-11, 7. Oakley Hicks, SHO 36-3

Shot Put: 1. Nathan Mills, RIV 49-10.25, 2. Kaden Liebrecht, RIV 46-6.5, 3. Xavier Garcia, RIV 43-3.25, 6. Derik Ingwerson, LAN 41-6, 7. Tyrel Harris-Aragon, RIV 41-3

Discus: 1. Logan Class, COD 160-1, 2. Nathan Mills, RIV 146-11, 6. Xavier Garcia, RIV 125-0, 7. Kayden Liebrecht, RIV 122-4, 8. Naroy Willow, WI 120-8