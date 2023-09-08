Wings and wheels, fundraisers and rummage sales…even wild horses couldn’t keep you away from Fremont County this weekend!

We’re slowly starting to dip into the nice cool Autumn weather! Perfect time to get out and about in Fremont County where the weekends are once again filling up with plenty to do. Some great community events and fundraisers happening, such as Wings and Wheels and Paws & Pearls in Riverton, the WYO131 Gravel Grinder and a Wild Horse Adoption event in Lander, and a massive rummage sale event in Dubois!

Speaking of rummage sales…there seem to be a lot of community sales going on this weekend…there’s a flea market in Ethete, an auction in Lander, and the Riverton Senior Center is having a garage sale, too. Have you begun cleaning out and making space for the winter? Don’t forget to list your garage sales on County 10!

September also means harvest time, so don’t forget to get your fill of fresh locally-grown produce at your farmers’ markets! In Riverton from 9:00-11:00 a.m. in the city hall parking lot, in Shoshoni from 9:00-11:00 a.m. off Hwy 20 as you’re headed towards Thermop; in Lander at the Lander Valley Farmers Market on 3rd Street from 9:00-11:30 a.m., and the Lander Local Food Market from 9:00-12 Noon on at Centennial Park on S. 2nd Street and Main.

On Friday…

It’s National Recovery Month, and White Buffalo Recovery Center is having a Flea Market both today and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Blue Sky softball fields, 506 Ethete Road. They’re also having a Softball Tournament…Round Robin play, 8 teams/12 people, $200 entry fee. Call Tamara at 307-349-6471 for more info, or check out their Facebook page. (If you haven’t already, get your tickets for the Sobriety Ball happening on September 23.)

The Riverton Senior Center is also having a Annual Garage Sale today from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. If you can’t make it to the one this weekend, they’ll be having one next weekend, too! Visit their Facebook page for info and updates.

Cyclists, the 6th annual WYO131 Gravel Grinder is this weekend in Lander! This afternoon there will be a Bike and Beer Social at Gannett Peak Sports on 371 Main, from 3:00-6:00 p.m.(pick up your packets and check in at the Lander Bake Shop between 5:00-8:00 p.m.). Saturday is race day from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Courses weave through Wyoming’s red desert and historic mining towns…South Pass, Atlantic City, Oregon Trail, across Louis Lake Road, Sinks Canyon. It’s called the “ultimate Wyoming cycling experience!” There are paved, family-friendly routes, too. Afterparty and BBQ by Melvin Brewing Company at Lander City Park from 12:00-7:00 p.m. For more information, visit the WYO131 Gravel Grinder Facebook page or their website at wyo131.com.

The Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel is having a Grand Opening for their new lounge tonight and Saturday night from 7:30 to 10:00 p.m. on both nights. Featuring one-man band Keith Lawton…says he “can play for almost two days straight and never play the same song twice.” Check him out; admission is free! Visit the Shoshone Rose Facebook page for updates and info.

It’s the opening night of the Lander Art Center’s “Code of the West” exhibition, which is “dedicated to honoring artistic representations of Wyoming’s ranchers, ranch hands, farmers, cowboys, cowgirls and cowfolk, and other manifestations of western identity.” Doors open at 4:00 p.m. with a reception from 6-8:00 p.m. For more information, visit the LAC website or Facebook page.

(FYI…The Soldier’s House BBQ that was supposed to be tonight in Riverton has been postponed, to be rescheduled.)

On Saturday…

Up, up, and away! It’s the Wings n’ Wheels Fly-in, Airshow & Car Show today from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton. Get up early for the pancake breakfast, and enjoy live music, a classic car show, fly-ins, food trucks, a kids hangar STOL demos, and…a flour bombing! There will also be tethered balloon rides (weather permitting) for $10 (cash only). Fun for the whole family!

There’s a huge Dubois area Rummage Sale today and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with many area addresses on the list to hop and shop around! For the list and map, visit the WRVC website or visit the “Dubois Area Annual Rummage Sales Event” Facebook group, or call Amanda at 307-450-7727.

Westlake Auctioneers is having an auction in Lander today starting at 9:30 a.m. Bill Durnal is “cutting deeply into the last of his gun collection”…plus there will be tools, household items, and scrapbooking supplies. For information and address, visit their website or Facebook page.

C.A.T.S Museum in Riverton is celebrating another year! They’re having a STEAM Saturday Birthday Celebration Open House from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and will have face painting, birthday hat making and yummy cupcakes! This is a free event…visit their Facebook page for more information.

Another great event in South Pass City…SPC Trek Events: “Chief Washakie Camp” is today at 11:00 a.m. Meet at the SPC Dance Hall…“Bring a full tank of gas, water, hiking boots and your curiosity.” This is a very popular event; the trek is limited to 24 people, and reservations are required. Hopefully, it’s not sold out! Call 307-332-3684 for more information, or visit southpasscity.org/spctrekseptember to sign up.

The first of two end-of-summer wild horse adoption events happens today. The Wind River Wild Horse Ranch Day & Adoptions goes from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the public off-range pasture at 8616 Hwy 287. There will be free, horse-drawn wagon tours to view the horses; adoptions will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information, call 307-438-3838.

Farm-to-fork foodies…the Alpine Science Institute of CWC presents “Lander Roots: Your Table for Local Food and Story” today beginning at 4:00 p.m. at the CWC Alpine Institute, 50 Field Station Road in Lander. Featuring a Student Farm and Historic Orchard Tour, and farm-to-table dinner of Lander-grown foods with Chef Colin Hemens! Bar services by the Blushing Burrow, live music by String Theory, and after-dinner storytelling with Houlihan Narratives. There just might be a few tickets left…call 307-855-2238 or visit: cwc.edu/farmincubator.

Tonight in Riverton, Paws for Life honors first responders with the theme “Pawsitively Heroic” at their 17th Annual Paws & Pearls fundraiser at St. Margaret’s Gym. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Guests can enjoy a sampling of assorted wines, beers and spirits, a catered dinner by WY Catholic College, raffles and silent auction, and dance to the tunes of the Lost Springs Band! Tickets are $50 each…for more information visit the Paws for Life Facebook page

Enjoy your weekend, and don’t forget to get your events up on the County 10 events calendar. Just click on “Add Event”, sign up on CitySpark, and enter your information. You can even upload your flyer, if you have one.