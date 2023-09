(Riverton, WY) – The BBQ that was planned for tomorrow, September 8 at the Soldier’s House of Fremont County has been cancelled due to a wasp nest issue.

Currently there is no new date set, but event organizers did say they hope for it to be sometime in late September to early October.

Organizers said they regret having to cancel last minute, but want to make sure attendees have a safe, wasp-free BBQ.

For any further information, contact the Soldier’s House of Fremont County at 307-856-1244.