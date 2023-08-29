Two wild horse, burro adoption events to happen in Fremont County this September

(Fremont County, WY) – The Bureau of Land Management will hold two wild horse and burro adoptions in Fremont County this September. Untrained horses and burros will be offered to qualified adopters on a first-come, first-served basis for a $125 minimum fee (credit cards are the preferred payment method). Saddle and halter-started horses and burros may be adopted by competitive bid.

Below are the scheduled adoption events for Fremont County this September:

Sept. 9, Wind River Wild Horse Ranch Day & Adoptions (8616 Hwy 287): Approximately 20 untrained animals will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the public off-range pasture near Lander. Take a free wagon tour to view the wild horses until 1 p.m.

Sept. 15-16, Wyoming Honor Farm Adoption (40 Honor Farm Rd.): There will be 45 trained animals available for viewing on Friday, Sept. 15, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Gates will open at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, and the competitive bid auction will start at 10:30 a.m. Animals will include 27 saddle-started horses, 10 halter-started horses, and 8 burros.

“Each of the wild horses and burros available for adoption have been removed from overpopulated herds roaming Western public rangelands,” according to BLM. “As part of our efforts to find every horse and burro a good home, the BLM offers up to $1,000 to adopt an untrained animal. This adoption incentive will be offered for all animals at these events.”

For more information about the events and locations, visit www.blm.gov/whb or contact the national information center at 866-468-7826 or [email protected].