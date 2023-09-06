Auction on September 9, 2023 – Westlake Auctioneers

Westlake Auctioneers presents: Bill Durnal’s Auction

Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 9:30 am

Location: Lander, WY

Directions: turn north on N 1st St; go 7 blocks to sale site; watch for signs

Auctioneers Note: Bill is cutting deeply into the last of his gun collection & will sell a large portion of what is left of his tools. There is also a few household items & great scrapbooking supplies. For gun buyers, background checks will be handled by FFL agent. Come on out for this great sale!

All pictures available online at:

www.westlakeauctioneers.com or

facebook.com/westlakeauctioneer

For the complete list of items, click here.

Breakfast, lunch, and snacks are available from Cattle Camp concessionaires.

Appropriate Sales Tax Added. Cash or good check day of sale. Bank letter of credit from unknown buyers.

Bryce Westlake: 307-856-6540

www.westlakeauctioneers.com