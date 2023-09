(Lander, WY) – The closing reception for the Mixed: Together/Alone photography exhibit from local artist Mei Ratz will take place tonight at the Lander Art Center.

The reception will begin at 6:00 PM, and will give attendees the chance to walk home with some of their favorite photos from the exhibit.

To hear more about the exhibit from Ratz, as well as some of her personal story, check out her Coffee Time interview, here.

