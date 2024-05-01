WhatsHappening: Lander Kiwanis to fix up, clean, and paint parts of North Park on Saturday

(Lander, WY) – Kiwanis is all about making the world a better place, one child at a time.

On Saturday, May 4, at the Kiwanis shelter in North Park, 738-798 N 8th St., members of the Lander Kiwanis Club will bring that global pledge to their community.

The Lander Kiwanis invite you to join them as they clean, paint, and fix up parts of North Park. It will be a day filled with sprucing up the park, along with good times, and franks and burgers provided, too.



Meet the Kiwanis members at the Kiwanis shelter in North Park in Lander at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, and join them as they bring some much-needed TLC to their community!

For more information, contact Ryan Flatt at 406-390-6759.