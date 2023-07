(Lander, WY) – The second night of the 2023 Lander Presents free summer concert series continues tonight with the American alternative country sounds of Nashville singer/songwriter Rayland Baxter.

Fellow Nashville musician Liz Cooper will open the show.

The park opens at 5:00 PM, and music starts at 5:30.

Check out some videos and photos from the last Lander Presents show, featuring Grammy nominated Margo Price.