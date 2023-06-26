Margo Price rocked Lander City Park Saturday night, endeared herself to community at first Lander Presents free concert of season

(Lander, WY) – Grammy nominated country-rock/Americana musician Margo Price stopped in Lander on her national tour this weekend, marking the first concert in the Lander Presents free summer concert series.

Opening act Kelsey Waldon kicked off the evening, which saw hundreds of live music fans swarm Lander City Park for the free show.

Price endeared herself to the crowd almost immediately after bringing up her young daughter on stage for what has to be the cutest backing rhythm guitarist of all time.

Advertisement

Margo Price brings her daughter on stage. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10



Price even invited a local youngster on stage to sing her ‘Happy Birthday’ when she overheard her say “This is the best concert of my life!”. Avalynn got probably the best rendition of Happy Birthday a kid could ask for from Price and the entire Lander Presents crowd. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

Price then went on to give Avalynn some guitar picks and posed for a picture with her after the show, cementing what will undoubtedly be a birthday memory for the ages. Margo poses with birthday girl Avalynn after the show. h/t Gayle Kinney

In addition to inspiring the next generation of young female musicians, Price played some amazing original tunes, as well as covers of Willie Nelson and Tom Petty that would have made either proud.

Check out some more photos of the concert below!

Advertisement

h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea