Lander Presents announces grammy nominated Margo Price as first concert in annual free summer series

(Lander, WY) – Lander Presents, the group behind the free summer concert series that has taken place in Lander City Park the past few years, has announced grammy nominated and multi-award winning country and Americana artist Margo Price as this year’s opening show.

The Nashville singer, songwriter and producer has collaborated with a number of country’s biggest stars, recorded an album at Third Man Studios with Jack White from the White Stripes, and was even a performer on Saturday Night Live.

Price will take the stage in City Park on June 24, and the full summer lineup will be released in the coming days, according to the Lander Presents Facebook page. Check the post below for all the info.

