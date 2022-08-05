The weekend is rockin’ and rollin’ in Fremont County!

Monster trucks, movies, museums, art festivals…rocking the Crowheart winds through the rolling prairie…the weekend is literally packed with places to go and people to see in Fremont County! Throw those chairs and blankets into the car and plan your weekend with County 10!

On Friday…

Today is First Friday! Free admission for kids at all Fremont County museums…Riverton, Lander and Dubois! The Lander and Dubois museums have a few events going on this weekend, so if you’re in either locale this weekend, stop by and check them out!

Advertisement

The Fremont County Fair presents the Monster Truck Insanity Tour tonight at 7:30 p.m. with monster trucks rockin’ (and probably rollin’) in the Grand Arena. Come out and see the world’s biggest Corvette, Rat Attack! Adults $15, kids $8.

Before the “insanity” (see what I did there?), bring a chair or roll out a blanket and enjoy a concert featuring Jared Rogerson & The Rodeo Wreck, rockin’ the stage from 6-8 p.m. Visit the Fair website for tickets and info: fremontcountyfair.org

When the sun goes down, head to Riverton City Park as R-Recreation will be presenting their Movie in the Park, “Raya and the Last Dragon”. Bring chairs, roll out your blankets…don’t forget to bring your favorite snack food! Show time is 8:45 p.m.; for more information, call 307-855-2190 or visit their Facebook page.

The 12th Annual Rocking the Winds charity event rolls out today through Sunday at Grizzly Rock Ranch in Crowheart. On-site camping, vendors, raffles, food and drink, shooting competitions, military ceremonies and demos, a horseshoe tournament, and…live music! Tonight, Chain Mantis and Coop Deville rock the stage; on Saturday it’s Full Blown Mosey, Black Mountain Blues, and The Joey Leone Band is the headliner. h/t Facebook – Rocking the Winds Foundation Charity Event

Rocking the Winds Foundation is a veterans charitable organization that supports our veterans, combat wounded, and Gold Star Families. Get more information on their Facebook page or call (307) 486-2336.

Advertisement

The Dubois Museum is presenting “The Wild Country and Homesteaders of Wyoming” tonight at 7 p.m. Learn about some of the “Hollywood” ties to Dubois and the truths of early homesteading in Wyoming. This is a free event and open to the public.

Also in Dubois…Wind River Valley Arts Guild Exhibition presents ”Washakie: Through the Lens of Time” today and also on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Headwaters Arts & Conference Center. The exhibit examines and portrays different images and impressions of Chief Washakie throughout history and today (if you can’t catch it this weekend, the exhibit runs throughout this week, through next Sunday.)

Only three more Dubois Friday Night Rodeos before the season rolls up! Head over to the arena before 7:30 p.m.; pay at the gate (bring cash). $15 adults, $10 kids 6-12, 5 and under are FREE!

On Saturday…

Bring your bags and packs, buy some healthy snacks at your local Farmers Markets in Riverton and Lander this morning! Riverton’s market is from 9-11 a.m. in the city hall parking lot; Lander’s markets are from 9-12 a.m. at South 2nd St. and Main St. and also in Lander City Park.

The annual Riverton Peace March & Rally gathers at 9:30 a.m. in Centennial Park (across the street from Center of Hope), will process down Main Street, and rallies at the City Park bandshell. Eagle Drum Group opens the rally; there will be speakers, Open Mic Storytelling, and a special appearance by award-winning singer/songwriter Christian Wallowing Bull. More info can be found on the RPM website at rivertonpeacemission.org h/t Facebook – Christian Wallowing Bull

At the Fair, it’s Fremont County Firefighters Day today, plus the Fremont County Jr. Livestock Sale starts at 10 a.m. at the Fairgrounds. Support Fremont County youth and purchase locally raised livestock! Call 307-851-1972 for more information. Click here for a schedule of events.

Rollin’…rollin’…rollin’ on the river! (Made you sing it!) Lander will be rockin’ some local artists at their 14th Annual RiverFest happening today in City Park. The fun begins at 10 a.m. with artist booths and demonstrations, live music, kids’ activities, and more. Proceeds benefit Lander Art Center programs, so come out and support your local artists!

Listen to Vince Tropea’s Coffee Time interview with Lander Arts Center’s Outreach Coordinator Oakley Boycott! 2021 13th Annual Lander Riverfest. County 10 photo.

Lander’s Pioneer Museum hosts the Shoshone Mission Trek today. Visit the historic mission founded by Father John Roberts, a Welsh missionary who came to the Lander Valley in 1883 to work among the Shoshone and Arapaho. A visit to nearby Sacajewea Cemetery is also included in the tour. $10.00 per person, and reservations are required, so call the museum at 307-332-3339 to reserve your spot.

If you’re in (or visiting) Dubois today, the National Museum of Military Vehicles is hosting screenings of the award-winning, Wyoming-produced film “Dear Sirs” at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., with a special filmmaker Q&A at 3:30 p.m. “Dear Sirs” tells the story of Wyoming filmmaker Mark Pedri, who retraces his grandfather Silvio’s journey through World War II as a Prisoner of War. Call the museum at 307-455-3802 for more information. h/t Facebook – Dear Sirs-A WWII Film

Shoshoni’s Town Plaza will be rockin’ with their Hot Summer Nights this afternoon starting at 4:30 p.m. with Shanna Wittaker and Amelia Presley, then rollin’ into the evening with Brandon James and Eternal Reality. There will be a taco truck (yes, you heard right…a taco truck) and a beer garden! Check out the Facebook group for more info.

The Fremont County Fair concludes this weekend with the Figure 8 Races tonight in the Grand Arena, an Exhibition Dance in the new lawn area, and another night with Jared Rogerson on stage.

The Fremont County Fair gives the biggest thanks to all of its participants, exhibitors, sponsors, donors, partners, volunteers and helping hands that made this year’s fair possible. See you next year!

…and this isn’t in Fremont County, but it would be a beautiful Sunday drive through the canyon to visit our neighbors in Thermopolis for the 2022 Wyoming Discovery Days. This is a huge festival featuring artists, artisans, creators, builders, and entertainers! More info at wyomingdiscoverydays.org

All this and a LOT more can be found in our ever-popular County 10 events calendar, so bookmark it in your browser as you roll out your own calendars and planners. These events are shareable on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest! Have an event to post? It’s easy to do…just go to county10.com/events, click on “+Add Event” and sign up on CitySpark!