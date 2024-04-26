Lander Pet Connection, Pet of the Week – Meet Ron!

Meet Ron, our pet of the week! If you’re looking to welcome a fantastic older dog into your life, look no further than this charming 7-year-old shepherd mix.

Ron is the epitome of a “plug and play” dog—no puppy shenanigans here! He’s a mature, easygoing fellow who’s ready to accompany you on the trails, stroll the sidewalks, and relax on the couch. This handsome hound is not only friendly and polite, but he’s also housetrained and crate trained, making him the perfect companion for anyone seeking a best buddy.

He’s been working on his fitness and slimming down, so he’s feeling healthy and spry, with a new bounce in his step and a light in his eyes. Ron enjoys the company of other polite dogs and loves meeting new people during his outings with Dave the Adventure Guide.

Ready to add Ron to your family? He’s eager to join his new home and share his loving nature with you! Visit our website at www.landerpets.org to fill out our easy adoption questionnaire. One of our friendly adoption counselors will be in touch soon to help you bring Ron home!