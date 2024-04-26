Fremont County’s Kate Hayes chats about her new book [LISTEN]

(Fremont County, WY) – Kate Hayes takes helping others seriously. In 2017, she turned that passion into a business through one-on-one coaching and speaking with High Ground Coaching and Development.

She’s also the founder and director of a non-profit group, “Connect2Women.” They’re dedicated to inspiring Wyoming women to reach greater heights through professional and personal development.

In addition to that already inspiring resume, Kate is now officially an author. Her book ‘Take Back Your Life‘ is set to be released Tuesday, April 30th.

A virtual book launch is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon beginning at 2:00 p.m., which you can register for by clicking here!

Hayes recently stopped by County 10 to discuss the new book and her work. Listen to the full podcast in the player below or anywhere you get podcasts by searching for the County 10 Podcast!