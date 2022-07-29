Coffee Time: ‘Ever-Evolving’ art exhibit reception, 2022 Lander Riverfest and more from the Lander Art Center

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently chatted with Lander Art Center Outreach Coordinator Oakley Boycott, who stopped by to talk about some upcoming LAC events.

The opening reception for the “Ever-Evolving” exhibition, featuring local artists Susan Streater and Katie Seamands, takes place tonight from 6:00 to 8:00 PM.

The reception is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served.

Boycott also filled us in on what we can expect from next week’s 14th Annual Riverfest, happening in Lander City Park. h/t LAC event image

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Boycott below for all the details, which begins at about the 8 minute 30 second mark.

Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.