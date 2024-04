Jayson Leo Divers was born 04/23/2024 in Lander to Alana Moss and Antonio Divers. This #little was 8lbs 0oz and measured 20.5 inches long.

Congratulations to the family of this new #little!

Submit your own Birth Announcement to County 10 for SageWest Health Care’s series #Littles by using this form.

Submit a Birth Announcement Here

Submit a Birthday or Anniversary Message Here