Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week: Azlynn Perry

Each week, staff at Arapaho Charter High School nominate students who have shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers. At the end of the school year, County 10 will award a nominated senior to receive a $500 scholarship with a chance at the County 10 student of the year award and another $500! To view all nominated students, click here.

Arapaho Charter High School’s Student of the Week is Azlynn Perry!

Azlynn, the granddaughter of Jake and Isabel Bell, is a 9th grade student at ACHS and both an excellent student and a positive role model for others. She is a Student Council Representative for the Class of 2027, a member of

the ACHS Golf Team, and a regular volunteer with the Food Distribution program within the school district. “Azlynn has been doing a great job of finishing her classwork and her attendance has been excellent. She is also working with the golf team improving her skills,” writes a nominating teacher and coach.

Outside of school Azlynn loves to play at the park with her younger sister, take her dog for walks, and enjoy time with family and friends. After she graduates from high school in the spring of 2027 – or perhaps sooner at the excellent rate she is progressing – she plans to attend college or trade school. As for the present she is undecided on a particular course of study or career path, but for now she’s our Student of the Week. Congratulations, Azlynn!!