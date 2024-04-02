Smiles: Arapaho Elite won 2024 JR Girls’ Basketball Tournament

More

    h/t Rex Curry

    Local team Arapaho Elite won the championship in the 2024 JR Girls’ Basketball Tournament. The tournament took place in Fort Hall, Idaho on March 28-30.

    The championship game was against another local team from Arapahoe, Go Getaz. The final score was 54-33.

    Personal Awards were also given to the Arapaho Elite players:
    All-Star – Aislinn Gambler and Netiri Degarmo.
    MVP – Alicia Oldman
    Ms. Hustle – Connie Curry

    Congratulations! 🎉🏀🎉🏀

