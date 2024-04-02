Smiles: Arapaho Elite won 2024 JR Girls’ Basketball Tournament

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

Local team Arapaho Elite won the championship in the 2024 JR Girls’ Basketball Tournament. The tournament took place in Fort Hall, Idaho on March 28-30.

The championship game was against another local team from Arapahoe, Go Getaz. The final score was 54-33.

Personal Awards were also given to the Arapaho Elite players:

All-Star – Aislinn Gambler and Netiri Degarmo.

MVP – Alicia Oldman

Ms. Hustle – Connie Curry h/t Rex Curry

Congratulations! 🎉🏀🎉🏀