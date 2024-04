The Arapaho Elite basketball team won the 2024 Missouri River Shootout 8th Grade Division in Bismarck, North Dakota, April 19-21, 2024. The final score was 49-23 against a team from Fort Smith, Montana.

The MVP award was given to Connie Curry. h/t Rex Curry

H.O.O.P.S Championship is the next tournament on May 10-12, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Advertisement

“Thanks to our sponsors and all who support us,” shared coach Rex Curry.