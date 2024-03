(Jackson, WY) – Eight athletes from the Arapahoe Special Olympics Unified team competed in the Winter State Games from Tuesday, February 27 to Thursday, February 29 in Jackson.

Jesse James, Jasmine James, Elijah Bell, Jade Friday, Skylu Moss, Derrick Brown, Joshlyn Bearing, and Raylianna Means won many gold, silver, and bronze medals in snowshoeing.

County 10 has contacted other local Special Olympics teams for their results and photos to share as well. We will share them as we receive them.

