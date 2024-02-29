More

    No school for FCSD #38 for Feb. 29, March 1

    Vince Tropea
    County 10 Photo - Arapahoe Charter High School

    (Arapahoe, WY) – Fremont County School District #38 Arapahoe schools have announced that classes have been cancelled for today, February 29 and that there will be no school tomorrow as well, for Friday March 1.

    The announcements were made in two separate posts on the FCSD #38 Facebook page.

    The first post states, “Attention Arapahoe Schools Stakeholders. School will be canceled tomorrow, Thursday, February 29th 2024. Further information will be provided at a later time.”

    The second post reads, “No School Friday, March 1, 2024. Enjoy your three day weekend.”

    For any further information or questions, please call 307-856-9333.

