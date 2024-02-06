More

    Arapahoe man receives 51 month prison sentence for 2023 strangulation assault

    County 10 Staff
    County 10 Staff
    (Stock Photo)

    42-year-old Arapahoe man Dennis Bearing was sentenced to 51 months imprisonment for assault by strangulation, according to a press release issued by the Department of Justice on February 6, 2024.

    U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on February 5.

    The sentence stems from a domestic assault incident that took place on October 18, 2023 according to Court documents.

    Advertisement

    Bearing had reportedly attacked the victim by punching, kicking and strangling them, and was only stopped when a family member of the victim stabbed Bearing in the shoulder.

    The crime was investigated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Elmore.

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.