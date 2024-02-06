Arapahoe man receives 51 month prison sentence for 2023 strangulation assault

42-year-old Arapahoe man Dennis Bearing was sentenced to 51 months imprisonment for assault by strangulation, according to a press release issued by the Department of Justice on February 6, 2024.

U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on February 5.

The sentence stems from a domestic assault incident that took place on October 18, 2023 according to Court documents.

Bearing had reportedly attacked the victim by punching, kicking and strangling them, and was only stopped when a family member of the victim stabbed Bearing in the shoulder.

The crime was investigated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Elmore.