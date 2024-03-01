Arapahoe schools announce cancellation for March 4 as community mourns loss of local board member

(Arapahoe, WY) – Arapahoe School sessions will be cancelled for Monday, March 4 so staff and students can attend the services for FCSD #38 board member Leo Hanway II, according to a post shared on the district Facebook page.

“Attention Arapahoe Schools Stakeholders. School will be canceled Monday, March 4th, 2024 so that staff and students may attend the services of our beloved board member Leo Hanway II. Thank you all for the well wishes and prayers as we navigate this difficult time.”

Hanway tragically passed away earlier this week, which resulted in school cancellations and the following post to be shared on the district page yesterday as well.

“It is with great sadness that we must announce the passing of FCSD #38 Board Member Leo Hanway II. Words cannot express the impact that Mr. Hanway had on our district and the Arapahoe Community. He will be extremely missed but his legacy and love will continue within us all. Thank you for all the prayers and well wishes and we will update with further information.”

