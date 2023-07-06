Return of the bison to the Wind River Reservation makes national headlines

(Wind River Reservation, WY) – An article in the New York Times released on Tuesday, July 4, highlights the return of bison to the Wind River Reservation.

NYT reporter Mike Ives interviewed local Jason Baldes, who is the executive director of the Wind River Tribal Buffalo Initiative and a member of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe.

The article covers the importance of bison to the Eastern Shoshone Tribe, especially for ceremonies, along with how they were “once nearly eliminated from the continent as part of campaigns to repress Indigenous tribes that relied on the animals for food, shelter and spiritual practices…” It also details how Indigenous tribes in both the U.S. and Canada are working to rebuild their bison herds.

Click here to read the entire article from the NYT.