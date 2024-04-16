FBI confirms additional April 14 homicide south of Fort Washakie; one suspect detained

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Fremont County, WY) – In addition to the April 14 homicide in Lander reported by the LPD, County 10 has now confirmed with the FBI Denver Field Office that another homicide occurred on the same day, as was originally reported in the April 15 Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO call log.

The only information available at the time in that call log report, was that a call was made at 9:24 PM, which was labeled as a “homicide” call, and that the FCSO assisted Wind River Police Department with the call. All other info was redacted.

County 10 reached out to the FBI Denver Field Office at the time, who responded with further information on April 16.

The Denver Office was able to confirm that the FBI is investigating a homicide “that occurred about 9:30 p.m. on April 14 on Hwy 287 south of Fort Washakie.”

The Denver Office confirmed that one suspect has been arrested, and that any additional information about the suspect and possible charges “will come from the US Attorney’s Office,” while information about the deceased “will come from the coroner’s office.”

County 10 put in a request for a public docket from the Fremont County Coroner’s Office, which should be available in the coming weeks. We will provide updates on the case as they become available.

Note: County 10 did not reach out to the Wind River Police Department (BIA), as they do not comment or respond to media requests during active investigations.