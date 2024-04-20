Las Vegas felon sentenced after being found with firearm in Wind River country

(Fremont County, WY) – Anthony Oliva, 27, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was recently sentenced to 76 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to a release issued by the Department of Justice on April 19.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence on Apr. 15.

According to court documents, on Jul. 6, 2023, Wind River Police Department officers received a report of a possible drunk driver. Officers conducted a traffic stop and noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Oliva was uncooperative and eventually arrested. A subsequent search of the vehicle recovered two 9mm semi-automatic pistol and several magazines. The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge on Jan. 23.

The crime was investigated by the Wind River Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy W. Gist.