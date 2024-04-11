Ancestral Lands Conservation Corps to launch new Wind River Reservation office

The Ancestral Lands Conservation Corps has announced the launch of a new office within the Wind River Reservation community.

The organization posted the news on its Facebook page this week.

“This new location will be led by Red Thunder, a long time conservation corps alum and current Wind River Program Coordinator,” the announcement states. “This has been a long time in the works so we are happy to finally start moving forward and hiring crews.”

The Ancestral Lands Conservation Corps Wind River (ALCC-WR) Office is located on the Wind River Reservation and works with the Wind River Tribal Buffalo Initiative (TBI), according to the announcement.

“Our mission is to serve and enrich the lives of the local tribal and community members of the Wind River Indian Reservation,” the announcement states. “We are dedicated to empowering Wind River tribal nation’s youth by providing them with the skills, resources, and tools to lead their nations and revitalize their traditional culture.”

The Ancestral Lands Conservation Corps works to “lead our Nations back to ecological and cultural well-being by engaging underrepresented Indigenous youth and young adults in conservation service programs that reconnect participants to the land, their cultural heritage, and their traditions,” according to its website.

For more information, email [email protected].

