MMIP Wind River joined vigils across the country held Sunday for actor Cole Brings Plenty

(St. Stephens, WY) – The MMIP Wind River joined vigils across the country on Sunday, April 14, held in remembrance of recently deceased actor Cole Brings Plenty.

Brings Plenty, the well-known actor from ‘1923,’ ‘Into the Wild Frontier,’ and ‘The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger,’ was reported missing by his family on March 31, which resulted in an official investigation and ultimately led to his remains being found about a week later outside of Kansas City.

His disappearance sparked national attention to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Person movement, and the Brings Plenty family reached out to MMIP groups across the country to hold vigils.

Advertisement

The MMIP Wind River Chairperson and upcoming MMIP march co-coordinator Nicole Wagon and Sara Robinson coordinated the local vigil after speaking with the Brings Plenty family, who also requested that any attendees take “lots of photo and video” of the vigils for an upcoming video collage/memorial they are planning.

“This is our community’s way of standing in unity with other MMIP communities,” Wagon shared with County 10. Rev. Friday reads the prayer for the vigil. h/t Nicole Wagon Nicole’s grandson Raphael holds a candle at the vigil. Raphael is the son of Jade Wagon, Nicole’s daughter, herself an MMIP victim. h/t Nicole Wagon Little Brave Drummers. h/t Nicole Wagon



The local vigil was held at the Saint Stephens Mission, and opened with a prayer from Rev. Roxane Friday.

“Good afternoon my brothers and sisters it is my honor to say an opening prayer for this young man named Cole Brings Plenty,” Rev. Friday’s prayer began. “Like many of you I read the tragic story on social media. This tragedy is a reminder that our lives are a gift from God and it is a short time we have here on Earth. Because he was so young we make this time for him out of respect and love.”

Advertisement

“Let us mourn for Cole. Let us grieve with his loved ones who mourn for him,” the prayer continued. “Let us acknowledge the real evil which has wounded many Native communities, the missing and murdered indigenous people. I think all of Indian country has mourned the loss of this young man. We’ve been through the range of emotions, grief, sadness, anger, and now it’s time to find the answers to such a loss.”

“We pray for all victims of crime for the survivors and their families,” Rev. Friday later concluded. “We pray for their friends and neighbors who loved them. We pray for anyone involved in crimes that they have committed to turn their lives over. And we pray for all reservations in the nation for healing and for strength to go forward.”

The Little Brave drummers and singers then performed songs in Cole’s honor.

Advertisement

The vigil was also attended by Corrine Tuma, a representative for the MMIP medicine wheel riders, a group of “Indigenous Women Motorcyclists and Allies who create awareness events and fundraisers” for MMIP issues and causes.