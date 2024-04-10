Eastern Shoshone Tribe moving forward with new Transitional Living Campus

The Eastern Shoshone Tribe issued a press release this week announcing plans to move forward with a new Transitional Living Campus.

The Eastern Shoshone Business Council recently approved the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase a 10-acre property with an existing home onsite to provide expanded treatment services for the community, the press release states.

The recovery residence facility will be called the Doya Natsu Recovery Ranch, and it will be operated by the Doya Natsu Healing Center staff, the press release says, noting that Doya Natsu is the former Eastern Shoshone Recovery Program.

Doya Natsu Healing Center Director Kellie Webb said the service expansion is designed for “individuals needing structured recovery supported housing while gaining knowledge and/or furthering individual recovery goals.”

“This new plan will allow individuals to transition back into the community through group sessions and job seeking,” Eastern Shoshone Business Council Chairman John St. Clair said. “It’s important that we support Doya Natsu Healing Center in this new project to expand much-needed services.”

The project is expected to be operational this summer or early fall, the press release states.

In the future, the press release says small living quarters will be constructed surrounding the main treatment house to provide “safe, structured housing units complemented with treatment services.”

“Individuals will benefit from recovery supported services including housing, workforce readiness, and continued care programming,” the press release states. “More information will be provided as construction progresses and treatment protocols are developed.”

For more information, call the Eastern Shoshone Business Council at 332-3532.