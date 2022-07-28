Recent Deaths: Wilson III, Palmer, Johnson

Our condolences to family and friends,

Randell Wilson III 27, of Sand Hills, Wyoming died in Broomfield, CO on July 25, 2022. Wake Services will be Sunday July 31, 2022 at his home 14 To Namp Lane, Sand Hills. Traditional Indian Services will be held on August 1, 2022 at Rocky Mountain Hall Fort Washakie, Wy. Burial will take place at Sacajawea Cemetery in Fort Washakie, WY.

“Andy” (Arendell) Hoyt Palmer, born March 8, 1932 died peacefully at Westward Heights on Friday, July 15, 2022. A celebration of life will be held on Aug 7 at 2:00pm at the Lander Community Center, 950 Buena Vista Drive. To view full obituary, click here.

Gary Steven Johnson, age 52, of Ponca City, passed away July 15, 2022 at St. Anthony’s Hospital, in Oklahoma City, OK after a long battle with kidney disease. Memorial Service Thursday August 4th 3 pm at the Riverton elks lodge. To view full obituary, click here.