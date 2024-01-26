In loving memory, David Apodaca, Jr.

A Memorial Mass for David Anthony Apodaca, Jr., 68, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery with Military Honors. A Vigil service with Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Monday, January 29, 2024, also at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church.

David Anthony Apodaca Jr., better known as Dave, born on May 16, 1955, to Sibilia and David Apodaca, Sr., joined his loved ones as an angel on January 19, 2024, surrounded by his beloved children and siblings in Fort Collins, Colorado. He was baptized into the Catholic Faith, from which he never wavered.

Dave is a Veteran of the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army. Dave worked to live, and he truly lived a full and happy life, he was successful in every adventure. His career started in the oilfield, as a coalminer and he eventually retired into a job at Ace Hardware. Dave’s greatest joy was being an amazing father, a wonderfully cherished son, brother, and eventually grandfather. Dave was always the life of the party. In his free time, he loved being with family, playing cards or aggravation, and attending family cookouts. He could also be found all over Fremont County boating, camping, four-wheeling the trails and just enjoying all that life had to offer. He loved to dance crazy and was counted on as an amazing friend and neighbor, there wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do to help you. He never failed to make you laugh till you cried.

He is survived by his children, Blythe, her husband Jesse Muniz, Valerie, her husband Jeremy Rose, and David III, and his fiancé Jennifer Apodaca. He was an incredibly proud grandpa to Bryce Sherman, Cara Carlin, Leif Anderson, Locklyn Apodaca Petersen, Jais and Brielle Rose, Tristyn Apodaca, many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dave built a great relationship with every one of his grandchildren and they will carry his laughter with them always. He is the second of his siblings to go to heaven, leaving behind Ruth Martinez, Ann Roybal, Mary Schriner, Robert Apodaca, and Theresa Rowell. Dave also had many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that are all grieving at the loss of such a wonderful person. There are too many to name, but they all know he loved them, and they all have a special story in their hearts about him.

Dave is being welcomed by his parents Sibilia and David Apodaca, Sr., and his beloved sister Gloria Apodaca Boyd. Words cannot express the joy he has to be reunited with them.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com

Services under the direction of Davis Funeral Home, Crematory, and Monuments.

