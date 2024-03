Marla Jordan, 71, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away on March 27, 2024, at Help for Health Hospice Home after a lengthy illness. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 430 Elizabeth Drive, Riverton, Wyoming. Interment will be 2:00 pm at Otto Cemetery, Otto, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

Advertisement