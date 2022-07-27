In loving memory, Gary Johnson

Gary Steven Johnson, age 52, of Ponca City, passed away July 15, 2022 at St. Anthony’s Hospital, in Oklahoma City, OK after a long battle with kidney disease. Gary was born on June 20, 1970 in Newcastle, Wyoming to Clyde and Roberta (Tetrick) Johnson. Gary grew up in Gillette, Wyoming with his parents and one younger sister Staci. Gary graduated from Campbell County High School and went on to Denver Institute of Technology in Colorado where he received an Associate Degree in Computer Drafting. While pursuing his degree, Gary met his future wife Christine.

Together, they returned to Gillette, WY where they had 3 beautiful children, Brandon, Gillian, and Nathan.

While living in Gillette, Gary worked as an oil field supervisor for many years. He worked long, hard hours so that he could provide for his family. He loved his children and his wife very much. When he was able to take some time off he enjoyed going to Riverton, Wyoming to visit his parents, sister, and nieces. He also enjoyed hunting with friends, even venturing up to Canada to hunt there. Often, he was able to take Brandon and share that with him. He loved to watch his boys play sports. He was very proud of Nathan, with whom he shared a close relationship, and was looking forward to Nathan starting college in the fall.

Gary never slowed down, even when he started getting sick. He fought the hard fight day after day, week after week until he realized his soul was strong enough but his body was not. He told everyone he loved them, went to sleep and never woke.

Survivors include: his son Nathan Huling, Nathan’s mom and Gary’s ex-wife, Christine Huling; his parents, Clyde and Roberta Johnson; his sister, Staci Johnson; his nieces, Madison & Emily Johnson; and grand nieces, Shaylee, Embrie, and Maxxyn Johnson. He is preceded in death by, his son, Brandon Sterken; daughter, Gillian Johnson; all Grandparents; Uncle Skip; Aunt Chris; and Cousin Deanna.

As per Gary’s request, no funeral service will be held. A memorial service will take place in Wyoming at a later date.

Memorial Service Thursday August 4th 3 pm at the Riverton elks lodge.