In loving memory, Robert (Bob) Jacob

Robert (Bob) William Jacob, 81, of Lander, WY, passed away March 26, 2024, at his home surrounded by family. He was born May 20, 1942, to Robert William Sr. and Pearl (Lee) Jacob in Hailey, Idaho.

Bob attended school in Flagstaff, Arizona, and graduated from Northern Arizona University with a B.S. in Forestry on May 25, 1964. After college Bob moved to Meeteetse, WY, where he was an assistant forest ranger and in charge of tagging elk. He and his family then moved to Lander, WY, where he worked for the US Forest Service. After a few years he resigned and had various jobs, including working as a rancher at the Double A Ranch in Lander. He went on to pursue his love of hunting where he and Howard Killabrew started an outfitting/guide business. His final career was going back to work for the U.S. Government, Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Bob was a lifetime member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and the Foundation for North American Wild Sheep. He was a true horseman, avid hunter and flyfisherman. If you wanted to know about hunting areas, your go to guy was Bob. From the Red Desert to the Dunoirs and in between, he had a wealth of knowledge regarding all of the hunting areas, his honey holes, names of creeks, rivers, trails, wildflowers and all of the habitats.

Bob was truly the happiest when he was on his horse in the mountains. If Bob wasn’t in the mountains, he and his wife, Gayle, could be found at the Elks club enjoying a Keystone (before Keystone was cool) with their friends. He loved the Denver Broncos, was a country music fan of George Jones, Tammy Wynette and Dolly Parton. For over 20 years Bob and his wife, along with friends traveled to the NFR in Las Vegas – sometimes coming home with more money than they left with! Bob touched many lives throughout his life and will forever be loved and missed by his family and long-time friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, wife Gayle, sister Suzanne Kennedy, his two favorite mules, Star and Whiskey, and beloved horse, Cedarbuck.

He is survived by his son, Dale Jacob (Wendy), daughter, Sheri Cox (Brian Mehrer), step-children, Pat Abeyta-Smith, Paula Abeyta and Hope Abeyta. Grandchildren: Kelsey (Christopher) Warren, Holly (Zac) Grusendorf, Chloe (David) Bridges, Baylee Smith, Chartess Arroyo, Joaquin Arroyo, Job Abeyta, Jessica (Chad) Hopkins, Jacob Eppler, Jude Eppler as well as 14 great-grandchildren- including his namesake great grandson, Ira Jacob Warren. Nieces, Robbi (Michael) Wyatt, Dori (Roy) Nelson, and Buffi (Bruce) Robinson.

Services will be held Tuesday, April 2nd, 2:00 p.m. at Church of the Holy Rosary in Lander, followed by a graveside service at Mount Hope Cemetery. There will be a reception at Bob’s favorite – the Elks Club, immediately after the services.

Memorial contributions may be mailed directly to: Lander Elks Lodge #2317 492 Lincoln Street, Lander, WY 82520.