In loving memory, Phillip Allen

Phillip Reed Allen lost his battle with cancer on March 12, 2024. He was born to Townsend Crosby (T.C.) and Clydene Robb Allen on August 26, 1958, in Lander, Wyoming.

Phil’s lifelong love of horses and the outdoors led him to begin working for the National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS) in Wyoming’s Wind River Mountains at the age of 15. Besides horses, Phil had a passion for skiing. He was a member of the Lander Valley ski team and later taught his own children to ski. Phil also had a love for music; as a teenager, he played trumpet at Lander Valley High School and for the Casper Troopers. After graduating from high school, he studied music for two years at Casper College. In 1980, he joined the “Allen Brothers” outfitting business where he trained horses, guided hunters, fishermen, and led pack trips.

In 1984, Phil married Margaret (Meg) Champlin. He then returned to college, earning degrees in Agriculture and Secondary Education. After graduation, Phil and Meg moved to Elko, Nevada where he taught science at Elko Junior High and later at Adobe Middle School. Phil remained active during his teaching career, organizing Science Club trips, coaching basketball, and leading the Archery Club. At home, he coached his children’s basketball and soccer teams. In his spare time, Phil bred and trained his 4U Quarter Horses. As the horse market declined, he transitioned to raising cattle.

In 2019, Phil and Meg realized their lifelong dream of owning a ranch near Lander, Wyoming. Here, he enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and tending to his livestock. During their last summer together, Phil and Meg worked tirelessly on the ranch, tending to equipment, fixing fences, and managing cattle. Phil also indulged in his passion for composing piano sheet music, leaving behind three books for his family.

Phil was preceded in death by his parents, T.C. and Clydene Allen, brothers Richard and Woody Allen, sister Clarlene Peil, and many cherished friends. He is survived by his brothers Jim (Mary) Allen, Crosby (Rita) Allen, sister Salli Allen, wife Meg Allen, children Amy (Kevin) Cox, Paige (Michael) Andreozzi, Brett (Leena) Allen, and Reed Allen, as well as nine grandchildren: Mary-Margaret, Lucy, Cecilia, Madeleine, Charlotte, Theodore, Amira, Aria, and Joseph. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and his border collie, Lana. Phil will be remembered for his nurturing and caring nature towards both people and animals. We will all miss you, Phil.

The Holy Rosary will be held on April 5th at 6:00 pm, followed by a funeral on April 6th at 11:00 am, both at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Elko, Nevada. A luncheon will be served afterward in the church hall. Burial services will take place in Lander, Wyoming at a later date.