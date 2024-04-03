Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Gordon, Overla, Harms, Brown, Pitt, Sanderson

Janice Gordon, 81, formally of Riverton, Wyoming passed away in hospice in Colorado Springs, Colorado. A funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Friday, April 5, 2024, at Davis Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Roman Scott Overla grew his wings and went to be with Jesus on Monday, March 25, 2024, at Sage West Hospital – Lander. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, April 4, 2024, 2:00 pm at Davis Funeral Home. To view full obituary, click here.

Robert (Bob) Wesley Harms, 80 years old, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2024, at the Peaks of South Jordan Memory Care in UT after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. To view full obituary, click here.

Charles (Joe) Joseph Brown was born March 9, 1956 in Lander Wyoming to Jacqueline (Warren) Brown, and William M. Brown. Joe attended school in Lander Wyoming until the ninth grade. After that he tried his hand cooking at Dick’s Café in Sidney Nebraska. To view full obituary, click here.

Ronnie Allen Pitt, 75, passed away on March 5, 2024. Services will be held on April 12, 2024 at 6:00 pm at Newcomer’s Funeral Home in Casper, Wyoming with graveside services held the following day, April 13, in Lander, Wyoming at Mount Hope Cemetery at 10:00 am. All who knew Ronnie Pitt are encouraged to join the family for a Remembrance Luncheon to be held at the Hillcrest Baptist Church in Riverton, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

With great sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved Mom, wife, daughter, and sister Nancy Marie Young Sanderson, who passed away March 15, 2024, in Billings, Yellowstone County, Montana, at the age of 77, just 6 weeks shy of her 78th birthday. The graveside service will begin at 10:00 A.M. at the Mount Hope Cemetery in Lander, Wyoming on, Friday, April 5, 2024. The memorial service will follow at 11:00 A.M. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (653 Cascade St, Lander, WY 82520) in Lander, Wyoming. A reception will follow. To view full obituary, click here.