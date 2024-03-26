In loving memory, Bryce Hunter

Memorial services for Bryce Hunter of Riverton will be held at Davis Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 28, 2024. Cremation has taken place.

Bryce Carl Hunter passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at his home following a fight with ill health. He was surrounded by his wife of 31 years, Janice, and his 2 loving daughters, Lisa Kay (Hunter) Hamar and Jill Denise (Hunter) Runner.

Bryce was born December 17, 1950 in Delta, Colorado to Glen Albert and Laura Jane (Bushnell) Hunter. He was the second of their four children. The family moved several times and Bryce spent time growing up in Colorado, California, and Texas. Ending up in Wyoming, in 1968, where he graduated from Torrington High School with the class of 1969.

It was in Torrington where he met and married Diane Darlene Brooks in 1970. Two daughters were born to this union, Lisa Kay and Jill Denise. The couple later divorced.

Bryce found his career calling in construction and real estate. He and a couple of his high school buddies started a dry wall business shortly after high school graduation and later was hired at the Torrington Lumber Company. He was then hired as a manager for Bloedorn Lumber Company in Loveland, Colorado. He was transferred to several of their lumber yards in Wyoming: Laramie, Casper, Worland and made his final move to Riverton in 1981.

He worked for Aldrich Lumber for a short period of time to close out their store in Riverton. Bryce had several careers including a car salesman for Gary Broderick Superstore and as a salesman for Valley Steel. He entered the world of real estate as a salesman and broker for several offices. Real estate led him into the world of home inspections for a short period of time. Bryce did a stint as a bartender at the Blarney Bar as a part time job. He became the owner of The Boot Bar. He loved the clientele and would open the bar to serve a free meal on the holidays for those who had no place to go. They became family to the Hunters. When they sold The Boot, Bryce gravitated back to real estate where he and his partner, Warren McBratney, bought, rehabilitated and sold foreclosure homes.

He later met the love of his life and married Janice Faye Metcalf on December 18, 1992, in Riverton, WY. He added a son with this union, Brandon Michael Handeland.

Bryce and Janice made their home in Riverton until his death.

Bryce loved his adopted hometown and became involved in Jaycees, Riverton Railroaders (the Ambassadors for the Chamber of Commerce) Rotary, Wild West Winter Carnival Committee and the Riverton Rendezvous Committee.

As a young man, Bryce earned his private pilot certificate and became involved in Civil Air Patrol while he lived in Casper. He was a member of several search and rescue missions over his time with the organization. Bryce loved to fish and spend time on Boysen Lake with friends. He was an avid golfer and at one time was a bowler. He played in the local pool and dart leagues for fun. But mostly, he loved interacting with new and old friends.

Bryce is survived by his wife, Janice; his 2 daughters Lisa Kay and her husband Jeff Hamar of Marshalltown, Iowa and Jill Denise and her husband Jim Runner of Fort Collins, Colorado; stepson Brandon Handeland and his wife Billie Chapman of Laramie. Bryce had 2 grandsons, Alex Hamar of Marshalltown and Josh Hamar of Ames, IA. He is also survived by 2 brothers, Paul of Elizabeth, CO and Brent of Cheyenne, WY and one sister, Cynthia Beretta of Montrose, CO, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant nephew, Kevin Hunter. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Casper Chapter of the Civil Air Patrol through Davis Funeral Home.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com

Services are under the direction of the Davis Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments.