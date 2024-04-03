Pathfinder High School student of the week: Abby Bash

Each week, staff at Pathfinder High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a $500 scholarship to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

Pathfinder High School is honored to have freshman Abby Bash as our student of the week. Abby is the daughter of Danielle and Josh Hakse. Abby enjoys her English and LifeTime Sports classes at school and after she graduates, she would like to become a pediatrician. Abby works after school with the Lights On Program and enjoys hanging out with her family when she is not at work or school. Mrs. Wolfe nominated Abby and stated ” Abby is consistently enthusiastic and hardworking, and will include and work with any of her peers in a really positive way. She wants to do well and wants others to succeed, too. She is always the first to help both teachers and students.” Congratulations Abby!