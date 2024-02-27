Pathfinder High School student of the week: Knox Brown

We are excited to announce that Knox Brown is the Pathfinder High School Student of the Week. Knox is a sophomore and their father is Josh Brown. Knox enjoys history class in school, enjoys playing Minecraft and after high school would like to open a cafe. Mr. Hartpence nominated Knox and says ” I am zealously nominating Knox for student of the week. Knox is a resilient and determined human. They take pride in their achievements and consistently work. One of the most impressive things that I have experienced as their math teacher, is when Knox decided to start taking tests for Math 2 before they were even enrolled in the class, and passed. When problems are brewing outside of class, they have even admitted that solving a quadratic can bring comfort. I dearly appreciate their humor, and meek presence in our school, and am so glad I get to be their teacher.” Congratulations Knox!