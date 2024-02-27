Pathfinder High School student of the week: Knox Brown

Each week, staff at Pathfinder High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a $500 scholarship to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

We are excited to announce that Knox Brown is the Pathfinder High School Student of the Week. Knox is a sophomore and their father is Josh Brown. Knox enjoys history class in school, enjoys playing Minecraft and after high school would like to open a cafe. Mr. Hartpence nominated Knox and says ” I am zealously nominating Knox for student of the week. Knox is a resilient and determined human. They take pride in their achievements and consistently work. One of the most impressive things that I have experienced as their math teacher, is when Knox decided to start taking tests for Math 2 before they were even enrolled in the class, and passed. When problems are brewing outside of class, they have even admitted that solving a quadratic can bring comfort. I dearly appreciate their humor, and meek presence in our school, and am so glad I get to be their teacher.” Congratulations Knox!