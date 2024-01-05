Frontier Academy student of the week: Summer Packard

The Frontier Academy Student of the Week is Summer Packard.

Summer is a Senior at Frontier Academy and will graduate in the Spring of 2024. She is the daughter of Katelyn and Victoria Slack. Summer is dedicated to improving her life through education. She is focused at school and works to earn her percentage daily. Summer is friendly and welcoming to all of the students and staff at Frontier. She is always willing to help out when needed and makes a positive impact on the culture of the building. When Summer is not at school, she enjoys hanging out with family and loves working part time at More Burgers. Summer has already been accepted to CWC and plans to pursue her Associates Degree beginning in the Fall of 2024, with a goal of obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work from the University of Wyoming. Summer is a Phoenix worth knowing and we are so glad that she is a part of our school.