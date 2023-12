Each week, staff at Pathfinder High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a $500 scholarship to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

Congratulations to Xavier Koseck, Pathfinder High School Student of the Week. Xavier is a sophomore and son of Amanda Baker. Xavier enjoys playing football, working at McDonald’s and driving. His favorite class is Creative Foods and after high school, he would like to be a pastry chef. Mrs. Faris nominated Xavier and said “Xavier has been a leader in class. He always participates in rock climbing and tries his best!” Way to go Xavier!