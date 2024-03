Each week, staff at Pathfinder High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a $500 scholarship to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

Pathfinder High School Student of the Week is Madison Woody. Madison is a senior and the daughter of Amber Woody. Outside of school, Madison enjoys walking her dogs at the park and doing nails and makeup. After high school, Madison is unsure of where she wants to attend college but would like to study medicine. Staff commented about Madison, “Madi is polite, resilient, kind to everyone and has worked hard to earn her diploma in May.” Congratulations Madi!