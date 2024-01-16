Pathfinder High School student of the week: Aubrey Milleson

Each week, staff at Pathfinder High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a $500 scholarship to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

Pathfinder High School Student of the Week is Aubrey Milleson. She is the daughter of David and Becky Milleson. Aubrey is a member of the Lander Valley High School Dance team and outside of school she enjoys dance. After high school she would like to go to college and pursue a career in nursing. Mrs. Wolfe states “Aubrey is easily one of the hardest working, most persistent students I’ve ever taught. She takes feedback incredibly well and strives to do her best work all of the time. Best of all, she is deeply kind and respectful to everyone.” Congratulations Aubrey.